Australian opener David Warner found a bizarre way to get dismissed in his team's final Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. While playing against Afghanistan, Warner was clean bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq after attempting to bat right-handed. The incident took place in the 6th over of the Australian innings. Warner was looking in good touch having already scored 25 off 18 balls, including five boundaries.

WATCH: David Warner bats right-handed, gets out

However, Warner got funky and tried to play a switch hit off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling but failed miserably and ended up giving away his wicket in an embarrassing manner. Warner's dismissal left Australia struggling at 48-2 in 5.2 overs. Here's a video of Warner attempting to play a right-handed shot before getting clean-bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq, who went on to pick two more wickets in the form of Steven Smith and Pat Cummins.

Warner is yet to put on an impactful performance for his team in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has played four matches in the tournament thus far and has been dismissed for low scores on three of those occasions. Today's match against Afghanistan could be Warner's last match of the ongoing World Cup as Australia have a very slim chance of making it to the semi-finals.

Australia vs Afghanistan

After being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval Stadium, Australia posted a total of 168/8 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh played brilliant knocks for their team as they scored 54 and 45 runs, respectively. Marcus Stoinis also contributed with 25 runs off 21 balls. The rest of the Australian batters were dismissed for single-digit scores. Apart from Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan also picked wickets for Afghanistan in the match.

In the second innings, Afghanistan were looking good to chase down the total courtesy of a 59-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Ibrahim Zadran. However, a series of wickets fell after Naib and Zadran's dismissal, putting Australia ahead in the game. Rashid Khan and Darwish Rasooli then pulled things back for their side with a 44-run partnership but couldn't cross the finish line. Rashid scored 48 off 23 balls with a strike rate of 208.69.

Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa picked two wickets each for Australia, while Kane Richardson scalped one to his name. Maxwell was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting and exceptional fielding.

Image: Twitter/BarmyArmy