England Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Weather Update, Fantasy Tips, Team News, Pitch Report

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13 will decide who between England and Pakistan will become the T20 world champions for the second time. England and Pakistan have played a total of 28 T20I matches in the past, with England leading the head-to-head stats with 18 wins. Pakistan has won nine T20Is against the English team, while one match ended without a result.

England defeated Pakistan by 67 runs in Lahore, the last time both teams clashed in the shortest format of cricket. England leads the head-to-head record stats against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup by 2-0. They won by 48 runs during the 2009 edition, before winning by six wickets in 2010.

It will be interesting to watch if Pakistan wins against England for the first time in the T20 WC history, or if England continues to better their record. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here’s a look at the dream11 predictions, predicted playing XI, and other interesting details about the T20 WC 2022 final.

T20 WC 2022 Final, England vs Pakistan: Weather update and pitch report

The MCG track is expected to offer a well-balanced pitch. Both batters and bowlers are expected to get assistance with the bounce. Bowling first during night games can be the first choice for the captain who wins the toss.

The pitch is said to be a good surface for batting in night games, in both innings. Fans can also expect a high-scoring game if the full match is played. However, there are high chances of precipitation during the match. As per weather.com, here are 68-85% chances of rainfall on Sunday.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Predicted Playing XIs for England vs Pakistan

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Dream11 Predictions for England vs Pakistan

Fantasy Team:

Captain – Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain – Shaheen Afridi, Ben Stokes

Keeper – Jos Butler (c), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Ifrikhar-Ahmed

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi (vc), Mohammad Wasim

Fantasy Tips:

Here are the top fantasy picks-