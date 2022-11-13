'Fake Bean Vs Real Bean' Unleashes Meme Wave As England Take On Pakistan In T20 WC Final

Earlier this month, the ‘Fake Mr. Bean’ saga took over the entire sports community on social media in the lead-up to Zimbabwe’s match against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. While Pakistan now gears up to face England in the summit clash of the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Fake Mr. Bean memes have surfaced much to the delight of fans. As both teams go head to head at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, social media has been flooded with ‘Fake Mr. Bean vs Real Mr. Bean’ memes.

For the unversed, as Zimbabwe was scheduled to face Pakistan on October 28, a Zimbabwean fan on Twitter started the ‘Fake Mr. Bean’ row. The fan revealed that in 2016, a Pakistan-based comedian Muhammad Asif, traveled to Zimbabwe, impersonating the original Mr. Bean Rowan Atkinson. Zimbabwean fans, who believed Asif to be Rowan, then accused Pakistan of sending the fake Mr. Bean and claimed that they will get back at the country by defeating them.

Coming back to the Pakistan vs England final, fans are now saying that it is a battle between the Fake Mr. Bean and the Real Mr. Bean. Rowan Atkinson is an English actor, comedian, and writer famous worldwide for his portrayal of Mr. Bean. On the other hand, the Fake Mr. Bean Muhammad Asif is a Karachi-based comedian, who gained much popularity in the country for his striking resemblance to Atkinson.

Twitter flooded with Fake Mr. Bean vs Real Mr. Bean memes

It's fake mr bean vs real bean — Haris Zaid (@HarisZaid10) November 13, 2022

Fake bean VS Real bean pic.twitter.com/PwyGk2bKPy — Vikram (@Vikram78934570) November 13, 2022

One is original and on the other hand it's Pakistani (fake) mr. bean. — Popeye⚓ (@cholebhature_1) November 13, 2022

Fake Bean vs Real Bean #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/TVlnV84GeP — మీలో ఒక్కడిని (@Koduri_526) November 12, 2022

More about the England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 final

Meanwhile, both finalists interestingly finished second in their respective groups in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan marched into the final with a seven-wicket win over Group 1 winner New Zealand in the first semi-final, while England stormed into the final with a dominating 10-wicket win over Group 2 winners India. Here’s a look at the squads of both T20 World Cup finalists.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.