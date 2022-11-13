T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Will Rain Gods Finally Relent During England Vs Pakistan At MCG?

Jos Buttler and Babar Azam are all set to lead their respective national teams in the England vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The high-octane final takes place on the back of two stunning semi-finals where Team India went down against England, while New Zealand suffered a loss to Pakistan. With momentum on both teams’ hands, fans now have all their hopes on the cricket gods for a full-length game.

Heading into the summit clash at MCG, the temperature is expected to be at a high of 24 degrees Celsius. However, a thunderstorm is predicted on matchday. As per weather.com, there are 68-85% chances of rain with temperatures between 14-24 degrees Celcius. At the same time, the wind is expected to be North/North-West at 10-30 km/hr and humidity between 76-87%.

In case it rains, a minimum of 10 overs per side is required for a result. At the same time, ICC has allocated a reserve day for the T20 WC 2022 knock-out games, which will be used if 10 overs per side are not completed. The weather forecast on Monday continues to not improve with 64% chances of rainfall with late showers.

What will happen if it continues to rain on reserve day on Monday?

While the cloud cover is said to be at 76%, the weather might turn out to be different during the game as per the changing weather patterns. However, if the rain still plays a spoilsport on the reserve day on November 14, Buttler and Babar Azam will share the trophy as per the rules set by the ICC.

England and Pakistan have previously clashed in twice in the marquee event in 2009 and 2010. England emerged as the winners on both occasions and will now be looking to better the record. However, Pakistan have scripted a good comeback for them in the tournament and might.

England vs Pakistan, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final: Full Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.