Ex-Indian Cricketer Dodda Ganesh Forced To Clarify 'Elephant In Room' Remark On World Cup

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has slammed Rohit Sharma for his poor performance at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit has not been able to play his best cricket in the tournament thus far, scoring just 89 runs in five matches at an average of 17.80 and with a strike rate of 109.87. Ganesh took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday to ask when will the Indian think tank address the real elephant in the room that Rohit Sharma's poor form in the T20 World Cup.

Ex-India cricketer criticises Rohit Sharma

When will the Indian think tank address the real elephant in the room? #T20WorldCup #RohitSharma𓃵 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 6, 2022

Ganesh's tweet did not go down well with cricket fans, who slammed him for his choice of words to criticise the Indian captain. After facing backlash from the fans on social media, Ganesh issued a clarification, where he published the meaning of the phrase, 'Elephant in the room.' Along with the meaning of the expression, Ganesh stated, "Never thought I’d be doing this."

Ganesh also slammed Indian opener, KL Rahul, over his approach with the bat at the start of every innings. He also criticised Rohit for his slow start against Zimbabwe on Sunday. "If that’s the way KL Rahul is going to approach every opening over of the match it makes sense for Rohit to take the strike. Using six balls for a sighter will hurt the team badly vs strong teams. You can’t have your T20 opener batting like this. It’s ridiculous," Ganesh wrote on Twitter.

If that’s the way KL Rahul is going to approach every opening over of the match it makes sense for Rohit to take the strike. Using six balls for a sighter will hurt the team badly vs strong teams. You can’t have your T20 opener batting like this. It’s ridiculous #T20WorldCup — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 6, 2022

Are the ZIM seamers really that good or is it our openers’ sedate approach that’s making them look so good? #T20WorldCup — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 6, 2022

Although KL Rahul did start slow with the bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday, he went on to slam a half-century off just 34 balls. Rahul scored 51 off 35 balls with a strike rate of 145.71, including three boundaries and three sixes. He also scored a half-century in India's previous game against Bangladesh.

India at T20 World Cup 2022

India have qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup and are slated to face England on November 10. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval Stadium. Both Rohit and Rahul are expected to feature in the playing XI for the semifinal game as they are the captain and vice-captain of the side. Fans would be hoping for them to come out good with the bat in the crucial match, which will decide whether India will play the final or not.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/DoddaGanesh