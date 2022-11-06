Suryakumar Yadav First Indian To Achieve Huge T20I Milestone, Netizens Say 'SKY Limitless'

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday created history as he registered a huge milestone in the final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the ongoing T20 World Cup. Suryakumar became the first Indian and second player overall to score 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. The 32-year-old achieved the feat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he smashed an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls to help India post a mammoth total on the board.

Suryakumar became only the second player in the world after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to score 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. Rizwan achieved the feat in 2021 after he scored 1326 runs in a year. Suryakumar recently surpassed Rizwan to become the World's No. 1 ranked T20I batter. The right-handed batter is currently in great form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having already scored three half-centuries in five matches for India. He is also the third-highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Suryakumar made his international debut in a T20I game against England in 2021. Since his debut, he has played a total of 38 T20I games for India and has scored 1209 runs, including one century and 11 half-centuries. Suryakumar has an average of 40.30 and an impressive strike rate of 177.27. It is important to note that Suryakumar's numbers in today's game have not been updated in the above-mentioned stats.

India vs Zimbabwe

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, India scored 186/5 in 20 overs courtesy of a power-packed knock from Suryakumar. KL Rahul also contributed to the total with his second consecutive fifty of the tournament. While Rohit was removed for 15 off 13 balls, Kohli was dismissed by Sean Williams for 26 off 25 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were also dismissed early. Suryakumar took charge of the innings and played some scintillating shots to take India past 185.

India vs Zimbabwe: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Zimbabwe's Playing XI: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

