Ex-skipper Virat Kohli Returns To India After T20 World Cup 2022 Semis Exit; See Pics

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday returned to India after his team's disappointing loss against England at the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli, who had a phenomenal outing with the bat, was spotted at the Mumbai airport a day after India's shock exit from the marquee ICC event. Kohli enjoyed a decent campaign at the T20 World Cup, where he finished the group stage as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Here are the viral pictures of Kohli from Mumbai airport.

Virat Kohli Snapped at Mumbai Airport , looks confident 😊 pic.twitter.com/fA6qR2EjAX — 𝑮𝑨𝑼𝑻𝑨𝑴 (@indiantweetrian) November 11, 2022

Virat Kohli has come to India, his latest picture at Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/Cyqb5cYxE8 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 12, 2022

Kohli's campaign at T20 World Cup 2022: In a nutshell

Kohli played six matches at the T20 World Cup 2022 and scored 296 runs at an average of 98.66 and with a strike rate of 136.40. The 34-year-old smashed four half-centuries in the competition with the highest score of an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, which he hit against arch-rivals Pakistan in India's opening match of the tournament. Kohli scored three more fifties in the latter stage of the World Cup - one each against the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and England.

After India's humiliating loss in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli took to social media to express his disappointment. "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on," the right-handed batter wrote.

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

Kohli has registered several records at the T20 World Cup 2022. He surpassed Sri Lanka's legendary player Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament. He also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of registering the most fifty-plus scores in ICC events. Kohli also extended his lead in the list of highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

As far as India's T20 World Cup campaign is concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led side opened the tournament with a nail-biting thriller against Pakistan, which they won by 4 wickets. India then defeated the Netherlands before going down against South Africa in their third match of the tournament. India then beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to move on top of the Group 2 points table and advance to the semis. India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinal to end their campaign on a sour note.

Image: Twitter