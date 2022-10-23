Former Team India captain Virat Kohli turned back the clock as he guided his side to a stunning victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. While the Men in Blue successfully chased down the target of 160 runs set by Pakistan, their run chase was far from comfortable.

It took a few extras conceded by Pakistan and some outstanding calmness shown by R Ashwin at the crease to help guide India over the line. Here is a look at a review of the last over of India vs Pakistan match, and the emotions of satisfaction and ecstasy after a successful run chase, in what was one of the most entertaining games ever seen in a World Cup.

Review of last over in IND vs PAK match

Team India pulled off a remarkable chase against Pakistan as they scored the winning runs on the final ball of their innings. Needing 16 runs in the last over, Indian fans were shell-shocked after Hardik Pandya was dismissed on the first ball of the over by Mohammad Nawaz. Pandya went to hit a big shot but could only manage to find Babar Azam at cover.

Dinesh Karthik was then the new man that walked in. The 37-year-old sliced the second ball of the over to long-on for a single before Virat Kohli scored two runs off the next ball. With India still requiring 13 runs to win off the last three deliveries, Pakistan was still in the driving seat.

However, it all changed after Nawaz bowled a no-ball. The no-ball proved extremely costly as it not only meant that India received an extra ball and a free hit, but Kohli also made the most of it by smacking a six-over deep square. Nawaz under pressure then bowled a wide before conceding three runs in byes off the fourth delivery.

The drama was far from over even then as Nawaz then dismissed Karthik via stumping off his fifth delivery, leaving India to get two runs off the last ball. With Pakistan once again seemingly getting back in the game, the match once again moved towards India's favour after Nawaz bowled yet another wide, resulting in India requiring just one run off the last ball. New man R Ashwin made no mistake to get the final runs as he calmly hit a lofted shot over mid-off to help India earn a stunning victory by the skin of their teeth.

After Ashwin scored the winning runs, Team India and their fans were sent into raptures. Virat Kohli, who was the architect of the run chase, for the most part, got extremely emotional after Ashwin scored the winning runs. This win is likely to be remembered by Indian fans for a long time as it was earned not only against arch-rivals Pakistan but also in one of the most unbelievable ways.