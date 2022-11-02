India Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rain Dent India's Semis Hopes In Adelaide?

Team India is set to face neighbours Bangladesh in their fourth T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval Stadium. While rain has been a significant spoilsport in several matches at the prestigious tournament, the Men in Blue have been fortunate to have played all their games uninterrupted. Heading into Wednesday’s game, both teams hope to win the match and advance into the semi-final. With that said, here’s a look at the weather forecast for the India vs Bangladesh T20 WC encounter.

Adelaide's weather forecast at a glance

While it was earlier predicted that there are chances of rain affecting Match No. 35 of the T20 World Cup 2022, cricket fans would be happy to know that there is no rain in Adelaide since the morning of match day. The weather is understood to be cold but the weather forecast is predicted to experience ‘no rain’. However, as per Accuweather, there are 51% chance of rain at 5 PM local time, and 47-52% chance of rain at 7 PM local time when India takes on the field to face Bangladesh.

With the temperature predicted to remain low, players will have to wrap themselves with extra woolens to counter the weather. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST and is the second match for the day. Whoever wins the match will stay alive in the race for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Winner of India vs Bangladesh to stay alive in race for semis?

Meanwhile, India currently sit second in the Group 2 points table with two wins and a loss in three games. The Men in Blue started off with a stellar four-wicket win over Pakistan, before winning by 56 runs against the Netherlands. However, South Africa defeated India by five wickets to climb to the top of the Group 2 standings at the Super 12 stage.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are currently placed third in the table with two wins and one loss in the three games. While India has an NRR of +0.844, Bangladesh lack behind by -1.533. Interestingly, Bangladesh have also played all three of their Super 12 games so far without any of them being affected by rain.

India vs Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.Reserves: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin