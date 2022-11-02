After suffering their first defeat in the hands of South Africa in a last-over thriller, Team India will shift their focus towards an all-important Super 12 fixture against Bangladesh in Adelaide. For Men in Blue, the India vs Bangladesh tie will be crucial since a victory would almost guarantee them a place in the semi-final. However, the semi-final qualification will also depend on the weather factor with the rain threat looming large.

Is India vs Bangladesh under the threat of a washout?

Going by the current standings, ​​India is second in the T20 World Cup Group 2 Points Table with two wins and one loss in three matches. Bangladesh also has an identical record but is third on the Points Table due to the net run rate. According to the information available on the Accuweather website, there are chances of rain in Adelaide. If India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match is washed out, then both teams will be awarded a point each. India, however, would need to beat Zimbabwe by a big margin in the last match to avoid any run-rate collision with Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh, T20 WC 2022 Preview

KL Rahul has been struggling for form and his batting will be under scanner yet again with Rahul Dravid unlikely to bench Team India's vice-captain. With a mediocre bowling attack, the match against Bangladesh will be the perfect opposition for KL Rahul to get runs under his belt in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Skipper Rohit Sharma needs to convert starts into a big score, while Virat Kohli and Surykumar Yadav will look to continue their already great batting form. Dinesh Karthik's trouble with back spasms might be a blessing in disguise for the Indian team, which could open up the opportunity for Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the playing XI. The pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami have looked good so far and will look to dominate the Bangladesh batting line-up.

Coming to Bangladesh's performance, skipper Shakib Al Hasan has not had the best of the tournament and will need to deliver a match-winning performance to keep semi-final hopes alive. The batting line-up has struggled on the Australian pitches and given the quality bowling attack that India possesses, the batsmen will have to do really well to post a big total. After three games, opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is the only batter to have scored more than 100 runs and that too at a strike rate of 12. The second-highest run-getter is Afif Hossain who has scored 68 runs. Despite the slip against the Proteas, Team India will still start as favourites against Bangladesh in the penultimate T20 World Cup match.