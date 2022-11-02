India vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 2 match was halted on Wednesday due to heavy downpours, seven overs into Bangladesh’s chase. India earlier amassed 184/6 in the first innings, courtesy of a 50 off 32 by KL Rahul, alongside Virat Kohli’s 44-ball 64 and Suryakumar Yadav’s quickfire 30 off 16. In the second innings, Liton Das launched an onslaught a struck a fifty to take Bangladesh's score to 66/0 with Najmul Hossain on the other end.

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's DLS target vs India

However, the game was stopped with seven overs bowled in the second innings. While it was reported that the rain became intense a while later, the match being suspended could have resulted in the contest going out of India’s radar. Standing at 66/0 in 7 overs, Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the D/L par score. However, the organisers then revealed that Bangladesh will chase a revised target of 151 runs in 16 overs to win the match.

KL Rahul shines as India vs Bangladesh at T20 World Cup

As the play resumed, India were treated with their first breakthrough, only two balls into the game. KL Rahul produced an electrifying direct hit in the second ball of the eighth over, which sent Liton Das back to the pavilion and reduced Bangladesh to 68/1 in 7.2 overs. Going ahead in the game, Bangladesh lost their second wicket in the 10th over as Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed off Mohammed Shami’s bowling after Umesh Yadav completed the catch.

As Bangladesh scored 88/2 in 10 overs, what followed next was a flurry of wickets. Pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Afif Hossain and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the 12th over. Star allrounder Hardik Pandya also jumped in and contributed with the wickets of Yasir Ali and Mosaddek Hossain and redacted the team to 108/6 in 13 overs.