Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime form for his team over the past few months, including in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Star players Jos Buttler, David Warner, and Trent Boult recently heaped praise on Yadav, calling the 32-year-old an "incredibly dangerous" batsman. In a video shared by the ICC on its official Twitter handle, Buttler, Warner, and Boult can be seen lauding Yadav's explosive batting style.

Suryakumar Yadav instills fear in opposition

"Takes it on from ball one. Knows his game very very well. He doesn't have any thoughts and I think when he comes he just takes on straight away and that's the role that has been given to him," Warner said in the video.

"He is a brilliant player. He is an incredibly dangerous player to play against. As soon as he comes in, you have to get him out as soon as possible or he can take the game away from you," Buttler said.

"A very good friend of mine is SKY. Been in some hot form so far and yeah looking forward to seeing how he goes in slightly different conditions out here," Boult said.

SKY at T20 World Cup 2022

Yadav has been phenomenal with the bat for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his team and third-highest in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. Yadav has scored 164 runs from four matches at an average of 53.50, including two half-centuries. The 32-year-old has the third-best strike rate (180.21) amongst all batters in the ongoing competition.

Yadav got off to a good start in India's opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on October 23. However, Yadav was dismissed for just 15 runs in the match while trying to play a ramp shot over the wicket-keeper's head between the third man and a deep fine leg area. The Mumbai-based cricketer scored an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls in his next game against the Netherlands.

Yadav then played a crucial knock against South Africa to help his team recover from a poor start. Yadav smashed 68 off just 40 balls in the game, including six boundaries and three sixes. In his previous game against Bangladesh, Yadav scored 30 off 16 balls. The right-handed batter will next be seen in action against Zimbabwe in India's final game of the Super 12 stage on November 6.

