India and Bangladesh played their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday. India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) to move on top of the Group 2 points table with three wins in four matches. Former captain Virat Kohli was once again the pick of the batters for India as he smashed an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls to help his side post a mammoth total on the board.

SKY's brilliant catch and reaction goes viral

Bangladesh then started losing wickets in regular intervals before they finally lost the game to India. Indian bowlers restricted the Shakib Al Hasan-led side to 145/6 in 16 overs thanks to some exceptional catching and fielding by the Men in Blue. Suryakumar Yadav took two brilliant catches and then made a heartwarming gesture toward the stands. Yadav can be seen pointing at 'India' written on his jersey and asking crowd to chant the name. The ICC has shared a video of the Yadav's gesture toward the crowd.

ALSO READ | Why India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign is invoking memories of 2007 World T20 truimph

While Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked two wickets each, Mohammed Shami scalped one to his name. Kohli was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

ALSO READ | Only 1 cricketer has been penalised under ICC's 'fake fielding' rule? All you need to know

India vs Bangladesh

Batting first, India scored 184/6 in 20 overs courtesy of some power-packed knocks from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rahul smashed 50 off 32 balls, Yadav scored 30 off 16 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin played a cameo towards the back end of the Indian innings as he hit 13 off 6 balls. Hasan Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan were the only wicket-takers for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also bowled well but did not any wickets.

Bangladesh started the second innings with a bang as they scored 66 runs in seven overs without the loss of a single wicket. Litton Das played an exceptional knock in the powerplay as he scored 59 of those 66 runs made by Bangladesh in the first seven overs before the rain interrupted the game. When play resumed, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 runs to chase in 16 overs. However, KL Rahul affected a brilliant run out to send Das back to the pavilion just minutes after the resumption of play.

Image:: Instagram/ICC

