The Indian cricket fraternity is currently going gaga over India’s spectacular win over Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Playing at the Adelaide Oval with predictions of rain, India went on to score 184/6 in the first innings of the match, courtesy of half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. The match was halted seven overs into the second innings after Liton Das hit a fifty and took Bangladesh’s score to 66/0 in seven overs.

After the rain stopped, Bangladesh’s target was revised to 151 runs to win in 16 overs through the D/L method. Meanwhile, as the play resumed KL Rahul’s direct hit to dismiss Liton Das opened a flurry of wickets in India’s favor. Bangladesh found themselves at 145/6 in 16 overs, five runs short of the target, and ended on the losing side.

While the Internet overflowed with reactions to India’s win from all corners of the Indian sports community, prominent cricketing personalities of India also expressed their happiness on seeing the Indian team win. It is permanent to mention that India faced Bangladesh after losing to South Africa by five wickets in their last game. With the win, India rose to the top of the Super 12 Group 2 points table at the T20 WC 2022.

Tendulkar, Sehwag, & Laxman lead congratulatory messages for India

Meanwhile, the famous Indian cricket duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were the first individuals who reacted to India’s victory. “Many congratulations India on a wonderful win. At the rain break, it was firmly Bangladesh’s game but the bowlers fought back brilliantly and the fielding was special,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter. Sachin also tweeted a message saying, “Well done #TeamIndia! Keep going strong”.

Many congratulations India on a wonderful win. At the rain break, it was firmly Bangladesh’s game but the bowlers fought back brilliantly and the fielding was special. #IndvsBAN pic.twitter.com/9ukfS3IBem — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 2, 2022

At the same time, Indian cricket stalwart VVS Laxman also congratulated the Men in Blue for their major victory. Just like Sehwag, VVS also spoke about how India pulled the match to their favor after the rain break. “A close game that but the Indian bowlers were magnificent after the rain break backed by some brilliant fielding and a good win for team India. Congratulations,” Laxman said.

A close game that but the Indian bowlers were magnificent after the rain break backed by some brilliant fielding and a good win for team India. Congratulations @BCCI #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/dQ2fqnH0AZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 2, 2022

Here's what Mithali Raj, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and other prominent cricket names said

In the meantime, former India women’s captain Mithali Raj also shared her thoughts on India’s feat. “Quite a thrilling win for #TeamIndia. Their batting was simply brilliant. The attacking approach was good to see. Bangladesh did get off to a good start, but the bowlers kept their nerve and after the rain break, they made a strong comeback under pressure,” Mithali said. Former India cricketers like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, alongside Amit Mishra also reacted to India’s thrilling victory at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Quite a thrilling win for #TeamIndia. Their batting was simply brilliant. The attacking approach was good to see. Bangladesh did get off to a good start, but the bowlers kept their nerve and after the rain break, they made a strong comeback under pressure.#INDvBAN — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 2, 2022

Congratulations on the massive victory #Teamindia What an intense match it was. India got back in the game with a massive bang, huge credit to all players for coming back stronger. Commendable efforts by the Bangladesh team for putting up a tough fight. #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 2, 2022