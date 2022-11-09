Key Changes Team India Could Attempt Making For T20 WC Semi-final Against England

India are slated to play England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The team that wins the knockout match will make it to the final of the competition, where it will square off against Pakistan for the ultimate crown in the shortest format. Here in this article, we are discussing whether India will make any changes to their playing XI for their match against England.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has already hinted at making changes to the playing XI for the semifinal on Thursday. Dravid has said that they have a completely open mind about everyone in the squad and that they will pick the playing Xi keeping in mind the conditions at the Adelaide Oval, where the second semifinal is scheduled to be held.

"I think we have a completely open mind about everyone in our 15. We believe anybody who comes into the 15 will not potentially make us weaker, the kind of squad we've picked. Anybody that we need to pick will actually not make us a weaker squad," Dravid told reporters ahead of India's semifinal clash against England.

Changes India could make for the semifinal vs England

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik could earn a recall for the crucial match having played the first four games of the group stage for India. Karthik has not played his best cricket in the tournament thus far but the team management may bet on his experience for one last time in the competition given his recent performances as a finisher for the side. If Karthik comes into the playing XI, Rishabh Pant might have to sit on the bench.

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda, who played just one game in the tournament, might also be included in the playing XI if India decides to strengthen its batting lineup without compromising its bowling. Hooda is a spin-bowling all-rounder who can be pretty destructive with the bat down the order. Hooda, however, did not score a single run in the only game he played in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He was dismissed for a duck in India's Super 12 match against South Africa.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is another player who might be included in India's playing XI for their clash against England on Thursday. If the pitch at the Adelaide Oval is made to suit spin bowling then the Indian management might go with two spinners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal. However, Chahal's inclusion is highly unlikely because it might hamper India's batting depth.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has not played a single match in the ongoing T20 World Cup but the Indian team management might consider him for the semifinal clash against England. The medium-pace bowler could replace Mohammed Shami in the playing XI.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Image: BCCI