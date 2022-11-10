Last Updated:

How The Cricket World Reacted To England's Win Over India In T20 World Cup Semifinal

The manner in which India lost the match has stunned everyone in the cricketing world. Several prominent faces took to social media to criticise the Indian team

Vishal Tiwari
In yet another heartbreak for Indian cricket fans, the Men in Blue lost out to England in the second semifinal to exit the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on a sad note. India lost the match by a huge margin of 10 wickets as England chased down a 169-run target in just 16 overs. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales forged an unbeaten 170-run partnership to take their side to a comfortable victory. While Buttler scored an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, Hales remained not out at 86 off 47 balls. 

T20 WC: Cricket world reacts to India's loss to England

The manner in which India lost the match has stunned everyone in the cricketing world. Several prominent faces took to social media to criticise the Indian team's performance in the crucial game. Among those who slammed the Rohit Sharma-led side for their poor show in the semifinal is former India opener Virender Sehwag. He said India looked clueless with the ball, adding "Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack."

India vs England

As far as the match is concerned, India scored 168/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by England. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played incredible knocks to take India to a respectable total after yet another shaky start from the openers. KL Rahul was dismissed early again for 5 off 5 balls. Rohit Sharma also looked rusty with the bat as he was removed for 27 off 28 balls. While Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, Pandya smashed 63 off 33 balls. 

The second innings saw England chase down the target in style as they scored 170/0 in 16 overs. Hales and Buttler were the stars of the show for England as they scored 86 and 80 runs, respectively. None of the Indian bowlers were able to pick a wicket in the game as they allowed England to cruise comfortably to the target. Hales was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting in the powerplay. 

