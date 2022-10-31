Kohli Furious After Staff Leaks Video Of His Hotel Room: 'It's Made Me Feel Very Paranoid'

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared a disturbing post about a privacy invasion he experienced during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Using his official Instagram account, Kohli posted a video in which one of his followers is seen secretly filming inside his hotel room in his absence. The video, according to Kohli, has made him feel "very paranoid" about his privacy, and he added that he is not okay with this level of "fanaticism" and "absolute invasion of privacy."

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

David Warner & Anushka Sharma react

What's even more shocking is that the staff of the hotel, whose duty it is to protect their guests' privacy, seem to have filmed the video. The horrific incident took place at the Crown hotel in Perth, which promotes itself as one of the best hotels in all of Australia. Australian opener David Warner took to the comment section of Kohli's post to question the security standards at the luxurious hotel. "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable," Warner wrote.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post. "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?,” she wrote.

Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

As far as Kohli is concerned, he is currently in Australia with the Indian cricket team to take part in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kohli has shown great form with the bat, smashing two back-to-back fifties in the first two matches for his side. In India's third game against South Africa, Kohli failed to put on a show with the bat as he was dismissed for 12 off 11 balls. He also dropped a crucial catch in the second innings as India lost the match by 5 wickets. Kohli will next be seen in action during India's fourth game of the group stage against Bangladesh on November 2.

Image: ANI/Instagram/Kohli