'My Throw Made Us Believe...': KL Rahul Reviews Turning Point Of India Vs Bangladesh Match

In a must-win match at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, Team India turned the tables on Bangladesh to register a narrow 5-run win under the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method. Bangladesh looked in a strong position during the run chase thanks to an explosive inning from Litton Das at the top. The momentum of the match shifted after the rain break with Das getting run out to KL Rahul's direct hit. The team opener during an interview reflected on the game-changing moment of the match.

T20 World Cup: KL Rahul talks about tense India vs Bangladesh match

The Team India vice-captain had a poor T20 World Cup with the bat until the India vs Bangladesh match. He announced his return to form with a smashing half-century, but it was KL Rahul's run-out that allowed India to make a strong comeback in the match. Bowling the eighth over, R Ashwin conceded a single on the first ball of the eighth over, which brought Shanto to the strike.

While Shanto tucked the ball into the deep midwicket by stepping out, the ball ended up finding KL Rahul, who pulled off an electrifying effort to run out half-centurion Litton Das with a direct hit. Rahul moved towards his right and fired an impressive throw on the bounce to hit the bull's eye. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, KL Rahul spoke to Yuzvendra Chahal about the run out which made India believe that they could win. He said, "In the second ball of the over, the run out happened and after the break, we were all charged up that we want to win the game. I was lucky that my throw hit the target and there was more belief that we could win the game".

KL Rahul reveals the conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs BAN match

Due to rain in Adelaide, Team India was forced to have an indoor practice session. A video from the training session went viral in which Virat Kohli was seen offering some advice to KL Rahul as he struggled with his form. During the IND vs BAN match post-match conference, Rahul also spoke about the quality time spent with Virat Kohli on the eve of the match during an indoor training session.

When asked to shed some light on the kind of conversations he had with the former Team India skipper, Rahul said “We spoke about mindset and how we have been coming to Australia for some years to play different formats but wickets this time have been very challenging. He (Kohli) has been getting runs and that means he has been doing something right. So I wanted to know what are the things that he is doing.”