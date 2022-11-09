T20 WC: What Happens If Rain Hampers Play In Both Semis & Final? ICC Rules Explained

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has been full of surprises with several matches turning into real upsets for big teams. Besides entertaining contests, the tournament has witnessed poor weather conditions. Rain has already played spoilsport in a few games, with matches being played with reduced overs or getting cancelled.

With the Super 12 matches now done and dusted, the attention switches to the semi-finals and finals. Pakistan vs New Zealand first semi-final match will be played on November 9, while India vs England second semi-final of the T20 WC 2022 will be played on November 10. However, what happens if both the semi-final and final of the T20 World Cup 2022 are interrupted by rain?

T20 World Cup: What do ICC rules say if both semi-final & final get washed out?

During the qualifiers and Super 12 matches, there was no reserve day if the match contest was interrupted by rain resulting in both teams getting one point each.

According to ICC rules, the semi-finals and final shall have a reserve day allocated if the match on the given date is interrupted by rain.

If it kept raining on reserve day as well and play couldn’t happen, the team that finishes their respective group on top of the points table will automatically qualify for the final on November 13.

In case of rain during the semifinals or final, a minimum of 10 overs should be bowled to get a result.

If it rains on both days, then both teams will share the title. Both teams will end up as joint winners of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 WC 2022: Pakistan vs New Zealand semi-final preview

New Zealand has played some fantastic cricket during the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 WC 2022, as a result of which they became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. The Kiwis defeated reigning champions Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland to top the 'group of death'. The Kane Williamson-led team has reached the semifinal of the last four World Cups but never managed to lift the trophy. The Black Caps have lost three World Cup finals in seven years (2015, 2019 in ODI and 2021 in T20. The T20 WC 2022 is a chance for them to finally lay their hands on the trophy which they failed to win last year.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a miraculous journey in the T20 WC 2022 so far. After losing their opening two matches against India and Zimbabwe, the Babar Azam-led team made it to the final four, courtesy of their win against Bangladesh in the final match of the Super 12 stage. Pakistan has not lost to New Zealand in the semi-final and will look to keep the record intact. Expect the match to be a cracking contest with a place in the final up for grabs.