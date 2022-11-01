After being given a wake-up call by South Africa, Team India will be eager to bounce back with a win against Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup match. India's unbeaten start to the campaign was ended by South Africa at Perth on Sunday, October 30. With the race for the semifinal berth has got intensified and India will look to almost seal the semi-final berth with a win over Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup: Shakib al Hasan issues bizarre statement before India match

Currently, India is second on the T20 World Cup points table, while Bangladesh despite having the same number of wins as India placed third due to an inferior net run rate. All-important India vs Bangladesh match is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan issued a bizarre statement, stating that Bangladesh are not one of the major contenders to win the T20 World Cup. The star all-rounder also added that they are far from favourites but will aim to beat India and cause an upset in Group 2. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Bangladesh skipper said, "India are favourites. They are here to win the World Cup. We aren’t here to win the Cup. If we beat them then it will be upset and we will try to create an upset,"

India and Bangladesh's journey in T20 World Cup so far

Coming into the fixture, India holds an advantage over Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head record. India has so far played 11 T20Is against their upcoming opponent and managed to register 10 wins. However, the two sides haven't met in the last three years which makes the upcoming clash an interesting one. Speaking of the T20 World Cup performance so far, Bangladesh started their journey with a crushing loss to South Africa in their opening match.

The Bangla Tigers, however, bounced back to win their next two matches against Netherlands and Zimbabwe to remain in the fray for a spot in the semi-finals. Speaking of India, Rohit Sharma's team started their campaign with a thrilling 4-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan before crushing the Netherlands by 56 runs. The men in blue lost their previous match to South Africa by 5 wickets.