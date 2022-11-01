Kohli's Brother Fumes Over Fan's Breach Of Privacy In Perth Hotel: 'Where Is Security?'

India's unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2022 ended on Sunday after losing their third match to South Africa in Perth. Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a video on his Instagram handle which left him fuming over a fan's alleged breach of privacy. The Team India batting maestro uploaded a 30-second clip of an unidentified person taking a tour of his hotel room. Following the incident at Crown Perth hotel, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli expressed his disappointment on the social media.

Kohli's brother reacts, questions security in Perth hotel

Tagging Crown Perth hotel, Virat Kohli's brother wrote, "This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it, im assuming it must be the hotel staff only , else if its some other fans its a total disaster from the hotel management…WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming @crownperth."

Virat Kohli, while sharing the video on his Instagram handle, had written in his post that he is not pleased with such 'fanaticism' and 'absolute invasion of privacy'. "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," he wrote.

Hotel swings into action, issues apology & fires staff

The Crown Perth hotel, in its statement, said that it is incredibly disappointed with the incident and has apologised to the former Indian cricket team captain. It further stated that the staff members involved in making the video of Kohli's room have been sacked.

The statement from the hotel read, "We are aware of an incident involving a contractor and the privacy of a guest at Crown Perth. The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident. We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors."

"Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved and removing them from the Crown account. The original video was also swiftly removed from the social media platform. We are also cooperating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress our investigation," it further read.