England registered an emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday to lift their second T20 World Cup title. After restricting Pakistan to just 137 runs in their 20 overs, the Three Lions chased it down comfortably with an over to spare. With Pakistan suffering a humbling defeat, several memes went viral on social media.

93000/0 still remains unbeaten



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/A7lElQkXpT — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) November 13, 2022

The better team won! Congratulations #England…It’s just a game. A great lesson not to prematurely expand chests by rhetorics towards other teams defeats!



MEANWHILE….😂#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/kBlQabIBqD — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 13, 2022

Indians after Pakistan lost to England 😂🔥 : pic.twitter.com/HKcEy6evv6 — Chakku🇮🇳 (@iamChakku) November 13, 2022

Great Yorker by our 👑 Shami, Which cleaned up the Shoaib Akhtar's wicket. pic.twitter.com/mRPcVmx7rG — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) November 13, 2022

Shami and all indians reaction 🤣pic.twitter.com/XPXijuuXcL — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) November 13, 2022

Every indians situations this🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/pmDWTPdjoF — vipul singh (@Vipul101) November 13, 2022

Stokes' sublime fifty helps England beat Pakistan in final

After opting to field first, England produced an outstanding bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to just 137 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Other than four batsmen, none of the other players in the Pakistani team managed to even score double figures. Shan Masood ended as the side's top-scorer with 38 runs from 28 deliveries, an inning that included two fours and a six. As for the England bowlers, all-rounder Sam Curran was the pick among them as he ended with brilliant figures of 3/12 in his four overs.

England chased down the target in 19 overs in reply, with captain Jos Buttler leading from the front. On a difficult track to bat, Buttler set the stage for the chase by scoring 26 runs off just 17 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and a six. While Pakistan seemed to produce a comeback after dismissing Buttler, any hopes of doing so were crushed by Ben Stokes. Stokes produced a match-winning knock as he scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and a six.