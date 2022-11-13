The England Cricket Team on Sunday defeated Pakistan to win their second T20 World Cup title in Australia. England won the match by 5 wickets with 6 balls remaining. While Sam Curran played a crucial role with the ball in the first innings of the game, Ben Stokes finished the game with the bat in his hand. Pakistan's batting collapse was once again the reason behind their defeat in the final on Sunday.

A lot of wishes have been coming for the England team from all over the world with Tendulkar being the latest person to join the bandwagon. The legendary Indian cricketer congratulated the Jos Buttler-led side on their second T20 World Cup victory. Tendulkar went on to say that the summit clash was closely contested and would have been more interesting had Shaheen Afridi not been injured.

T20 WC: Tendulkar reacts to England's win

"Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. Fantastic achievement. It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. 🏆

Fantastic achievement. 👏🏻



It was a closely fought final and would’ve been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured.



What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/1rNyFO7L7T — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

Shaheen Afridi's injury

Afridi was forced to leave the field after injuring himself while taking a catch of Harry Brook in the 13th over. Afridi was seen limping as he exited the field of play with the team physio. Afridi came back to bowl the 16th over of the England innings, however, he was taken off the field again after he struggled to deliver the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed bowled the remaining deliveries of Afridi's over.

Batting first, England restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs thanks to some skillful bowling from England's pace attack. Sam Curran picked a three-wicket haul, while Chris Jordan scalped two wickets to his name. Ben Stokes also picked a wicket in the game. England then chased down the target in 19 overs with five wickets in hand. Curran was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling in the first innings.

Image: AP/PTI