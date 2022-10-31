Suryakumar Yadav To Arshdeep Singh: Top Performers For India At T20 World Cup 2022

India and South Africa locked horns in their third match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. South Africa defeated India by five wickets to move on top of the Group 2 points table.

India has so far won against Pakistan and the Netherlands before going down against the Proteas in their third match in Perth. Let's take a look at some of the top performers for India in the ongoing tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup for India. After being dismissed for 15 runs against Pakistan, Yadav has scored two back-to-back half-centuries. He smashed 68 off just 40 balls in last night's game against South Africa when India was in dire need of some runs after losing four early wickets. Yadav scored an unbeaten 51 against the Netherlands to help India post a mammoth total and win the match.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli started the T20 World Cup campaign with a bang as he scored two consecutive half-centuries against Pakistan and the Netherlands in the first two games for India. Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India win the high-octane match against arch-rivals Pakistan. His 62 not out against the Netherlands provided India with a solid base that eventually saw them emerge victorious against the Dutch. He is among the highest run-scorers in the tournament so far.

Arshdeep Singh

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh has bowled beautifully in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. He has performed well in all three matches for India, picking seven wickets to his name. Arshdeep registered a bowling figure of 3 for 32 against Pakistan, taking the wicket of Babar Azam off his first ball of the T20 World Cup. He picked two wickets each against the Netherlands and South Africa.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was initially not part of India's T20 World Cup squad but later came as a replacement for an injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami has impressed one and all with his performance in the marquee ICC event, bowling economically well in all the matches for India thus far. Shami has picked just three wickets in three games but he has not leaked too many runs and has delivered in crunch situations.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been very economical for India with the ball in the T20 World Cup so far. He has picked just three wickets to his name but has been very economical, providing India with a solid start with the new ball in all three matches. Bhuvneshwar registered a bowling figure of 1 for 22 against Pakistan before picking 2 wickets for 9 runs against the Netherlands. He did not pick any wicket against South Africa in last night's game but leaked away just 21 runs in his quota of four overs.

