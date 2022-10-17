India played defending champions Australia in their first warm-up game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock with the bat as he scored yet another half-century for his team. In a scary moment, Yadav was hit on his helmet by Mitchell Starc while trying to play a pull shot off his bowling. However, what caught everyone's attention the most was a statement made by Yadav right before he was dismissed by Kane Richardson.

India vs Australia: Suryakumar says 'maarne ka mood nahin ho rha' before getting out

After reaching his half-century, Yadav was heard saying, "Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha yaar (I am not in a mood to hit big man)." Yadav told this to his batting partner Axar Patel, who was at the other end of the pitch. Just after making the interesting comment, Yadav played a false shot, giving an easy catch to Richardson. The 32-year-old went down for 50 off 33 balls, which he scored with a strike rate of 151.51. Here's the video of Yadav saying he is not in the mood to hit big.

India vs Australia

India won the first warm-up game against Australia by 6 runs courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Mohammed Shami in the final over. Former India skipper Virat Kohli also played a crucial role towards the backend of the Australian innings as he effected a splendid run-out and took a spectacular catch to help India pick two back-to-back wickets. Shami picked three wickets in the final over and also effected a run out of Richardson.

Earlier in the match, India scored 186/7 in 20 overs thanks to some amazing batting from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rahul smashed 57 off 33 balls, Yadav made a perfect half-century, including six boundaries and one maximum.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc for scores of 15 and 19 runs, respectively. Hardik Pandya was removed for 2 off 5 balls by Richardson. Dinesh Karthik contributed with 20 off 14 balls, while Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin scored 6 runs each. Richardson was the pick of the bowlers from the Australian side as he registered a four-wicket haul in his quota of four overs. Starc, Agar, and Glenn Maxwell picked one wicket each.

In the second innings, Australia were looking good to chase down the target before a collapse occurred that saw them get bowled out for 180 runs. Aaron Finch scored 76 off 54 balls but his effort with the bat went in vain.

Image: AP