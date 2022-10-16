T20 WC: 11-year-old Bowls To Rohit Sharma In Nets, Captain Asks 'will You Play For India?'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave an 11-year-old boy in Australia a day to remember by inviting him to the Indian dressing room and encouraging him to bowl in the nets. The incident happened earlier this week at the Western Australia Cricket Association Stadium in Perth during one of Team India's training sessions. The young boy was bowling in the stadium when Rohit saw him and invited him to the Indian dressing room. Even more, Rohit took the kid to the nets and faced a few of his deliveries.

The BCCI's official Twitter account published a video of Rohit's kind gesture on social media. In the video, the young boy named Drushil Chauhan can be seen introducing himself before revealing that he aspires to become a professional cricketer. Drushil shared his experience of meeting the Indian captain and also talked about his favourite deliveries to bowl. In the video, Drushil can be seen enjoying some quality time with Rohit, who even asked him weather he would like to play for India someday.

"If you want to live in Perth, how will you play for India?" Rohit asks in his video, to which Drushil responds by saying, "I am gonna go to India."

India at T20 World Cup 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is currently in Australia, where they have gone to take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. India are slated to play two warm-up matches before officially kickstarting their T20 World Cup campaign next week. India are scheduled to lock horns against defending champions Australia in their first warm-up fixture in Monday before meeting New Zealand in their second game on Wednesday.

India will play their opening match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The match will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with over 1,00,000 spectators expected to show up for the clash of the giants.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Backup players: Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Image: Twitter/BCCI