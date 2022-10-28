Pakistan and Zimbabwe locked horns against each other in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Zimbabwe won the nail-biting thriller by 1 run, handing Pakistan yet another upset in their World Cup campaign. The Babar Azam-led side has now moved down to the fifth position in Group 2 points table with zero wins in two matches.

Pakistan had to get 3 runs off just 1 ball to win the game. After Mohammad Nawaz's dismissal on the penultimate ball of the final over, Shaheen Shah Afridi came down to face the last ball and drove towards long-on in an effort to get two runs to take the game to super over. Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, who initially fumbled when the fielder threw the ball at him, recovered in time to remove the bails at the striker's end, preventing Pakistan from drawing the game.

Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe triggers a meme-fest

As a result of Pakistan's humbling loss to Zimbabwe, internet users have flooded the social media platform Twitter with memes and jokes mocking the Men in Green. Here is a list of the top 10 memes that have been trending on social media after Pakistan's humiliating defeat.

Pic 1 - Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting



Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/amXnUFprQy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

Worldcup me abhi tak Pakistan ka Safar #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/n3UPJsupdM — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) October 27, 2022

Babar Azam going to the hotel from stadium. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/DOdLUYv3Rj — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 27, 2022

Pak Bean and the curse of Zimbabweans. pic.twitter.com/SRdIsrzX2X — Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) October 27, 2022

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in the gripping thriller. Zimbabwe were restricted to 130/8 in 20 overs when batting first courtesy of some fierce bowling from Pakistan's speed attack. Zimbabwe's leading scorer, Sean Williams, put on 31 runs off of 28 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim, who was playing in his maiden T20 World Cup match, picked up a four-wicket haul. Shadab Khan claimed three wickets, while Haris Rauf also bowled superbly to pick one wicket for 12 runs in his quota of four overs.

Zimbabwe struck early in the second innings to eliminate Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for 14 and 4 runs, respectively. For Pakistan, Shan Masood once again did the bulk of scoring until Sikandar Raza dismissed him for 44 off 38 balls. Raza took two more wickets to further increase the pressure on Pakistan's batting lineup. Eventually, Pakistan gave in to the pressure and dropped the match in the last over. Raza was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling spell.

Image: Twitter/ICC