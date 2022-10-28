Quick links:
Pakistan and Zimbabwe locked horns against each other in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Zimbabwe won the nail-biting thriller by 1 run, handing Pakistan yet another upset in their World Cup campaign. The Babar Azam-led side has now moved down to the fifth position in Group 2 points table with zero wins in two matches.
Pakistan had to get 3 runs off just 1 ball to win the game. After Mohammad Nawaz's dismissal on the penultimate ball of the final over, Shaheen Shah Afridi came down to face the last ball and drove towards long-on in an effort to get two runs to take the game to super over. Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, who initially fumbled when the fielder threw the ball at him, recovered in time to remove the bails at the striker's end, preventing Pakistan from drawing the game.
As a result of Pakistan's humbling loss to Zimbabwe, internet users have flooded the social media platform Twitter with memes and jokes mocking the Men in Green. Here is a list of the top 10 memes that have been trending on social media after Pakistan's humiliating defeat.
Pic 1 - Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022
Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/amXnUFprQy
#PAKvsZIM— Raju malekar (@raju__malekar) October 27, 2022
Aunty babar ghar per hai ?
Usko "this too shall pass" bolna tha😂
#BabarAzam #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/eB1Vcas08a
Whole Indians right now.— Curiosity ● (@Indo_Curiosity) October 27, 2022
#PAKvsZIM #T20WC2022 #BabarAzam𓃵 Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/9dXEQbIMh2
Worldcup me abhi tak Pakistan ka Safar #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/n3UPJsupdM— Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe to Pakistan cricket team...😁#zimbabar #PAKvsZIM #T20WC2022@KiranArif20 pic.twitter.com/f28h7wB7dy— TRUTH nd POLITICS (@politicsnd1) October 27, 2022
Babar Azam going to the hotel from stadium. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/DOdLUYv3Rj— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 27, 2022
Meanwhile whole india to pakistan— Sheelu Yadav (@SheeluYadav98) October 27, 2022
..🤣🤣.#zimbabar #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/J7hHu0z8iV
Zimbabwe cricket to everyone:#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/rBar7ocFcH— Uday Gurav (@UdayGurav001) October 27, 2022
Pak Bean and the curse of Zimbabweans. pic.twitter.com/SRdIsrzX2X— Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) October 27, 2022
As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first in the gripping thriller. Zimbabwe were restricted to 130/8 in 20 overs when batting first courtesy of some fierce bowling from Pakistan's speed attack. Zimbabwe's leading scorer, Sean Williams, put on 31 runs off of 28 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim, who was playing in his maiden T20 World Cup match, picked up a four-wicket haul. Shadab Khan claimed three wickets, while Haris Rauf also bowled superbly to pick one wicket for 12 runs in his quota of four overs.
Zimbabwe struck early in the second innings to eliminate Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for 14 and 4 runs, respectively. For Pakistan, Shan Masood once again did the bulk of scoring until Sikandar Raza dismissed him for 44 off 38 balls. Raza took two more wickets to further increase the pressure on Pakistan's batting lineup. Eventually, Pakistan gave in to the pressure and dropped the match in the last over. Raza was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling spell.
