Pakistan suffered a one-run loss against Zimbabwe in their second Super 12 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27. While Pakistan needed three runs off one ball to win the match during their chase of 130 runs, Shaheen Afridi was run out in the final ball, before he completed the double. This resulted in Zimbabwe upsetting Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and earning their first-ever Super 12 victory in the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, a new fan footage is currently going viral on social media, which shows the young pacer Shaheen Afridi’s struggle while running between the wickets against Zimbabwe. It is pertinent to mention that Afridi was ruled out of Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup 2022 after suffering an injury. He recovered and returned to the team ahead of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Watch: Shaheen Afridi struggles while running between the wickets vs Zimbabwe

OMG! Just see Shaheen Afridi running???

Only fools cann't see it!!! pic.twitter.com/XC9ryr382Z — Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) October 28, 2022

Reacting to the viral footage, cricket fans on social media suggested that Pakistan should never have played Afridi in the world Cup due to his injury. “Bad decision to play him in this wc. Rushing and ruining gem of a bowler's career,” a fan tweeted. At the same time, another fan said, “why pakistan taking risk . His fitness will be the priority for the management”. There were many other interesting reactions to the video on Twitter.

Bad decision to play him in this wc. Rushing and ruining gem of a bowler's career. — Free Hit 🇮🇳 (@PS6India) October 28, 2022

why pakistan taking risk . His fitness will be the priority for the management . — silly_Cricky_Vk (@ChillyPilly_) October 28, 2022

This match can be tied agar koi dhang ka runner hota @saadirfan_967 — ROCKINIT (@Rockinit72) October 28, 2022

He is injured obviously everyone knows that — Tanishq 🇮🇳 (@PrideKohli) October 28, 2022

Why the hell they sent him if he can't even run — Parvesh Goyal (@Parshi_goyal) October 28, 2022

Shaheen Afridi's stats so far in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022

The suggestion about Afridi not playing the World Cup due to his injury can be supported by his dismal bowling figures so far in the tournament. After playing two matches, Afridi has the worst bowling average among all Pakistan bowlers. He is yet to open his tally of wickets, having conceded 63 runs so far in the eight overs that he has bowled.

In Pakistan’s Super 12 campaign opener against India, Shaheen returned with the figures of 0/34 in four overs. During the second game against Zimbabwe, the 22-year-old returned with figures of 0/29 in four overs. However, he remains one of the top Pakistani bowlers in recent years with 47 wickets in 40 T20Is, at an average of 25.0 and an economy rate of 7.77.