Team India guaranteed themselves a place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup after South Africa surprisingly lost to the Netherlands by 13 runs. The Men in Blue are currently playing Zimbabwe in the final match of the Group 12 stage and they will be able to claim the top spot in Group 2 by winning the match. Rohit Sharma achieved a major milestone despite being out on 15 runs from 13 balls against Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma achieves major milestone despite being dismissed on 15 runs

By leading India against Zimbabwe, Rohit Sharma joined former Team India skippers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in an elite list of players who captained their team in 50 or more matches in the T20I format. He is now the third Indian skipper and ninth overall to achieve the feat. MS Dhoni captained Team India in 72 T20I matches and went on to win 41 matches of those 72 and suffered 28 defeats.

By leading India in his 50th T20I match, Rohit Sharma equalled Virat Kohli’s tally. However, compared to Virat Kohli, Rohit has won 38 and lost only 11 matches. Virat, on the other hand, has won 32 matches. If Rohit Sharma goes on to lead India to victory against Zimbabwe and then also goes on to win the T20 World Cup final, he will not only join Dhoni on the elite list of captains who have won a T20 World Cup title, but he will also match his tally of wins as an Indian captain.

India vs Zimbabwe highlights so far

India, after winning the toss, opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma yet again failed with the bat scoring just 15 runs from 13 before Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him. Virat Kohli who has looked in fantastic form managed to get the start but was dismissed for just 26 runs off 25 balls. KL Rahul managed to score half-century but he was dismissed for 51 runs by Sikandar Raza who had him caught by Wellington Masakadza. Rishabh Pant playing this first match of the T20 World Cup had a short stay at the centre getting out for 3 runs after a superb diving catch by Ryan Burl off Sean Williams bowling.