T20 WC: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Cross Swords On The Brink Of A Massive World Record

It has been 15 years since Team India won their last World Cup. The Men in Blue were crowned champions of the inaugural edition (2007) under former skipper MS Dhoni's leadership. Virat Kohli could not win any ICC trophy, while Rohit Sharma will be aiming to replicate MS Dhoni's feat as he leads the team in an ICC event for th very first time. Besides winning the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to reignite their rivalry in terms of runs in the shortest format of the game.

T20 World Cup: Rohit, Kohli on brink of eclipsing Sri Lanka legend's record

Apart from Asia Cup, Team India has had an impressive T20I season, winning their last two series matches against Australia and South Africa. While Rohit Sharma has been unable to score big runs, Virat Kohli recently returned to form which is a good sign for Team India. The current and former cricket captains will be looking to put up splendid performances during the mega event. The upcoming T20 World Cup will also provide an opportunity for both cricketers to etch their names in history books.

Rohit Sharma will play his eighth T20 World Cup, whereas Virat Kohli will be competing in his fifth T20 World Cup tournament. Both cricketers stand a chance to eclipse Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene and become the leading run-getter in the history of the tournament. Currently, Jayawardene tops the list with 1016 runs from 31 matches.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is second on the list with 965 runs, while Tillakaratne Dilshan is third with 897 runs. Rohit has scored 847 runs in 33 matches, while Virat Kohli has a total of 845 runs in just 21 matches. The current Team India skipper (Rohit) needs 214 runs to become the leading run-getter in the tournament's history, while former skipper (Kohli) needs 216 runs to achieve the feat.

Team India's preparations for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Co. have not had a good build-up to the T20 World Cup tournament losing two of their key players. Ravindra Jadeja is recovering from his knee injury, while Jasprit Bumrah was recently ruled out due to a back injury. Mohammad Shami was named as Bumrah's replacement for the mega event. Following their arrival in Australia, Team India played two practice matches against Western Australia winning one and losing one. The team is currently in Brisbane where they will be playing two warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19.