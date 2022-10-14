Kohli's Reply To 'Virat, Your Time Is Up' In Training Is Winning Hearts On Social Media

The 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is all set to begin with the qualifier round on Sunday, October 16. A total of 12 teams will lock horns against one another in the main event of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on October 22. Former India skipper Virat Kohli was recently seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the marquee event. A video of Kohli has emerged where the star batter can be seen insisting on playing more deliveries when asked to leave the nets for his teammate Deepak Hooda.

WATCH: Virat Kohli insists on playing more deliveries in training

"Yeah Yeah, Hooda aa jayega main chala jaunga (Yeah Yeah...when Hooda comes, I will go)," Kohli was heard saying in the video. Kohli was responding to someone in the background who said, "Virat, your time is up." Here's the video of Kohli practicing in the nets at the WACA Stadium in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup. Menwahile, netizens took to Twitter to hail Kohli's hardwork in the nets ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"Yeah Yeah, Hooda Aa Jaega Mai Chala Jaunga." !! @imVkohli 🔥🔥



Kohli is currently in Australia, where he has travelled with the Indian team to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli will next be seen in action during India's warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and October 19, respectively. India are slated to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

Team India's T20 World Cup campaign has already taken a hit even before the tournament could begin as a couple of star players have been ruled out due to injuries. Jasprit Bumrah is among the players who will not be part of the upcoming World Cup campaign for India due to injury concerns. Mohammed Shami has been named Bumrah's replacement in the World Cup quad. Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar are also injured and will not take part in the marquee ICC event.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

