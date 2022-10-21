Zimbabwe on Friday beat Scotland in their last qualifier match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to move to the Super 12 stage of the competition. Zimbabwe defeated Scotland by 5 wickets to make it to the next stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time. Zimbabwe have topped their group in the first round of the tournament to take a place in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Ireland handed a shock defeat to West Indies in the penultimate match of Round 1 of the T20 World Cup. Ireland won the game by 9 wickets to knock the two-time champions West Indies out of the competition. This was Ireland's best-ever performance in the T20 World Cup after having qualified just once during the 2010 edition in England. Ireland have moved to Group 1 of the Super 12 stage with Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in the mix.

Let's take a look at the final points table of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and teams that have qualified for the Super 12 stage.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Round 1 Points Table

Group A

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.667 2 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.162 3 Namibia 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.730 4 UAE 3 1 2 0 0 2 -1.235

Group B

S. No. Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Zimbabwe 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.200 2 Ireland 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.105 3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.304 4 West Indies 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.563

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12

Group 1

S. No. Team 1 Australia 2 England 3 New Zealand 4 Afghanistan 5 Sri Lanka (A1) 6 Ireland (B2)

Group 2

S. No. Team 1 India 2 Pakistan 3 South Africa 4 Bangladesh 5 Zimbabwe (B1) 6 Netherlands (A2)

The main event of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 22 with a match between defending champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

Image: Twitter/T20WorldCup