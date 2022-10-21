T20 World Cup: Scotland Or Zimbabwe, Who Has The Upper Hand In Nail-biting Super 12 Race?

Scotland and Zimbabwe are currently locking horns against each other in the final game of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The team that will emerge victorious in the game will qualify for the Super 12 stage of the competition alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Ireland. Zimbabwe are looking favourites to win the match against Scotland on Friday after having restricted them to a low total in the first innings of the match.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe for a spot in Super 12's

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first at Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart. Batting first, Scotland posted a total of 132/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a magnificent half-century from George Munsey, who scored 54 off 51 balls. Calum MacLeod also contributed to his team's total as he hit 25 off 26 balls, while Richie Berrington and Michael Leask scored 13 and 12 runs, respectively.

Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava picked two wickets each to their names. Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza also scalped a wicket each in the game.

Zimbabwe is looking good to qualify for the next stage of the World Cup given its status as an ICC full member. Zimbabwe is one of the 12 Test-playing nations in the world and has been playing the game for a long time now. Scotland, on the other hand, is still considered a minnow in world cricket having qualified for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage just once in its history. At the time of writing this copy, the African side is batting at 15/2 in 3 overs and needs 118 runs off 100 balls to win the match.

Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Ireland qualify for Super 12s

Meanwhile, Ireland handed a shock defeat to West Indies in the penultimate match of Round 1 of the T20 World Cup. Ireland won the game by 9 wickets to knock the two-time champions West Indies out of the competition. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have made it to the Super 12 stage from Group A. While Sri Lanka has joined England, Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in Group 1 of Super 12s, the Netherlands has joined India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh in Group 2.

