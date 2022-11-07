T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Date, Time & Venue

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has reached its closing stage with the semifinals of the tournament scheduled to begin in a couple of days. India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and England are the four teams that have qualified for the semifinals of the competition. Here's all the information one needs to know about the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals: Full schedule

Semifinal 1: New Zealand vs Pakistan

Semifinal 2: India vs England

T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals: Date, time & venue

The semifinal 1 between New Zealand and Pakistan is scheduled to be held on November 9. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST.

The semifinal 2 between India and England is scheduled to be held on November 10. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium and is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST.

T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals: Live streaming details

The ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is being live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. The live-streaming of both semifinal matches will be available on the Hotstar app and website. The live broadcast of the games will be carried out by Star Sports Network across the country and will be available in various Indian languages.

UK: Sky Sports will carry both the live broadcast and live streaming of games in the United Kingdom. The matches will start at 9:00 a.m BST.

Australia: Fox Sports, Channel Nine will show the live broadcast of games in Australia, while Kayo will carry the live stream. The matches will start at 6:00 pm AEST.

US: Willow TV will show the live broadcast of matches in the USA, while ESPN+ will carry the live stream. The matches will start at 3:00 am EST.

T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals: Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson.

