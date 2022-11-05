Heading into a must-win T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Sri Lanka on an extremely difficult pitch, the England cricket team showcased their mettle as they chased down the target of 142 runs in 19.4 overs. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets thanks to an outstanding knock from opener Pathum Nissanka. Nissanka smacked 67 runs off just 45 deliveries, an inning that included two fours and five sixes.

Even though Sri Lanka seemed to have fallen a few runs short with the bat, they did put up an outstanding bowling performance, taking the fight to the last over. However, Sri Lanka could not manage to do enough as England's top three batsmen set the stage for the chase. Captain Jos Buttler (28) and opener partner Alex Hales (47) got England off to a terrific start with a partnership of 75 runs before star all-rounder Ben Stokes get them over the line by adding an unbeaten 42 runs off 36 deliveries. It resulted in defending champions Australia getting knocked out of the competition.

Following an enthralling England vs Sri Lanka clash, here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 points table, the top run-scorers and the top wicket-takers.

T20 World Cup Super 12 points table

Group 1

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand (Qualified) 5 3 1 1 7 2.113 2 England (Qualified) 5 3 1 1 7 0.473 3 Australia (Eliminated) 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 4 Sri Lanka (Eliminated) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.422 5 Ireland (Eliminated) 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 6 Afghanistan (Eliminated) 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571

Group 2

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 2 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 1.441 3 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.117 4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 5 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 6 Netherlands (Eliminated) 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

Top run-scorers after England vs Sri Lanka

Position Player Team Matches Runs 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 8 223 2 Virat Kohli India 4 220 3 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 7 214 4 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 7 213 5 Lorcan Tucker Ireland 7 204

Top wicket-takers after England vs Sri Lanka