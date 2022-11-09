This Aussie Legend Wants An India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Final; Here's Why

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden has revealed his pick between India and England to play the Men in Green in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan qualified for the final after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal of the tournament on November 9. India is slated to play England in the second semifinal of the World Cup on November 10, Thursday. Ahead of the crucial match, Hayden said he would like Pakistan to play against India in the tournament's final on November 13.

Hayden stated that if India can manage to beat England in their semifinal game on Thursday then it will be "just crazy chaos" in Melbourne. Hayden said he wants to see an India-Pakistan final at the ongoing T20 World Cup because of the pure spectacle. When India and Pakistan played their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the MCG, more than 90,000 spectators came in to watch the game while millions of viewers tuned in from all over the world.

"I would like to face India. Just because of the pure spectacle of pretty much a third of the population all tuning in at the same time. That is fantastic. Can you just imagine, let's cast our mind forward a couple of days, should India beat England, It will just be crazy chaos in Melbourne. But tonight was very special," Hayden said on Star Sports after the first semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand.

India will look to win its semifinal match against England on November 10 to play the final of the tournament. The Indian team has not won a single ICC event since its triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya will be the key for India should they defeat England in tomorrow's match given their performances throughout the competition. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 246 runs in five matches.

India's squad

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Image: Twitter/ICC