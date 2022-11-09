These Insane Stats Are Proof Of Kohli's Adelaide Love Affair Ahead Of T20 WC Semi-final

India are all set to lock horns against England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The spotlight will once again be on former India captain Virat Kohli, who has been in exceptional form with the bat since the start of the competition. The upcoming game between India and England will be played at Adelaide Oval, which has been one of the favourite grounds of Kohli. Ahead of the do-or-die match for India, let's take a look at Kohli's stats at Adelaide Oval.

Kohli's stats at Adelaide Oval

Kohli's love affair with Adelaide Oval began in 2012 when he smashed a century in his first Test match at the venue. On his Test captaincy debut in 2014, Kohli scored a century in both innings of the match at the same venue. He scored an incredible 107 runs against Pakistan in an ODI World Cup match the following year before registering an unbeaten 90 runs against Australia in a T20I in 2016. Kohli's supremacy at this stadium doesn't stop there as he scored 104 runs against Australia in an ODI in 2019 before hitting 74 runs in a pink ball Test a year after.

In India's fourth Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Kohli smashed another half-century at the venue. Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh to help his side win the game by 5 wickets. In total, Kohli has scored 907 runs at Adelaide Oval at an average of 75.58. In terms of Kohli's overall record in Australia is concerned, the right-handed batter has scored 3376 runs from 58 matches at an average of 56.26 and with a strike rate of 74.64, including 11 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has been phenomenal with the bat for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, where he is currently the leading run-scorer with 246 runs from five matches. Kohli has scored three half-centuries in the tournament thus far. He is averaging 123.00 with the bat and hitting runs with a strike rate of 138.98. Thanks to Kohli's consistent performance, Team India qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI