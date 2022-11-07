Twitter Abuzz With 'Lagaan' Memes As India Face England In T20 WC For 1st Time In 10 Years

India finished the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as the Group 2 winners on Sunday, courtesy of their 71-run win against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Having qualified for the semi-final as the Group 2 leaders, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will now face England in the 2nd semi-final on November 10. As soon as India clinched victory on Sunday, ‘Lagaan’ memes took over Twitter as the Men In Blue will face England in the T20 World Cup 2022 for the first time in a decade.

Twitter floods with ‘Lagaan’ memes as India face England in T20 WC 2022 semi-final

Veteran Indian wrist-spinner Amit Mishra was one of the first individuals on Twitter who mentioned ‘Lagaan’ in his tweet. Mishra congratulated Team India for their win over Zimbabwe on Sunday and said, “Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan”. Alongside Mishra, there were countless tweets on Twitter about the same.

Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan. 😅 #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/FwGIcfwa1o — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 6, 2022

Virat is giving off major 'Bhuvan' vibes! Should we call the semi-finale between India and England - 'Lagaan 2'? 🏏😂#INDvsENG #WorldCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QctmnvpGdh — Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) November 7, 2022

Lagaan vibes all over again pic.twitter.com/CHNP0411bg — The Restless1 (@schradenfraude) November 7, 2022

Brace urself for Lagaan 3.0



It's India vs England in the 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Men's T20I World-Cup 2022



⚠️ Schedule



10 November 2022

1:30 PM IST

Adelaide Oval



फिर एक बार अंग्रेजों से लेना हैं इंतकाम

🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndvsEng #India #england #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #ICCT20WC #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/J70MQIDVtf — Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) November 5, 2022

The time has come again to Play 360 degrees like one Indian did in the British era, and now to repeat the same in Adelaide, all eyes on #SuryakumarYadav.



What do you say @TheBarmyArmy??#INDvENG#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/K887Wp97at — Norbert Elekes (@N0rbertElekes) November 6, 2022

Last time when India faced England in ICC knockout 🌝 pic.twitter.com/SPsnjwAPU2 — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@itzShreyas07) November 6, 2022

India defeated England by 90 runs in the T20 World Cup 2012

India and England last encountered in the T20 World Cup during the 2012 edition in the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is most remembered for former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh’s performance of bagging a four-wicket haul and bowling out England on 80 runs in the second innings. India earlier hit 170/4 in the first innings courtesy of Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 55 off 33, alongside Virat Kohli’s knock of 40 runs in 32 balls and Gautam Gambhir’s 45 runs off 38 balls.

Meanwhile, England were bowled out on 80 runs in the 2nd innings as Craig Kieswetter hit the maximum of 35 runs in 25 balls for England. While Harbhajan returned with figures of 4/12 in four overs, Piyush Chawla took 2/13 in four over, while Irfan Pathan returned with 2/17 in four overs. Ashok Dinda also found himself in the mix with one wicket in three overs.

Talking about the upcoming India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, it will be the fourth clash between both teams in the history of the tournament. In terms of head-to-head records, England have an upper hand over the Men In Blue. England previously won by 18 runs during the 2007 version and by three runs during the 2009 edition.