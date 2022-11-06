Updated T20 WC 2022 Points Table Super 12 Standings After India, Pakistan Reach Semi-final

The final day of the Super 12 stage matches witnessed three matches from Group 2. The Netherlands took on South Africa, while Pakistan faced Bangladesh. Team India is facing Zimbabwe in the final match of the day. At the start of the day, Team India was sitting at the top of the points table. The Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs in the first match of the day to end their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign and also helped India qualify for the final four.

Batting first, Netherlands post 158 runs on the board, thanks to a fine knock from Colin Ackermann. The experienced batsmen played an unbeaten knock of 41 runs off 26 balls which included three fours and two sixes. Opener Stephan Myburgh also played a crucial knock of 37 runs off 30 balls. Rilee Rossouw top scored for the team with 25 runs, while Henrich Klassen scored 21 runs from 18 balls. For the Netherlands, Brandon Glover bowled a brilliant spell picking up three wickets for 9 runs in two overs. The proteas finished their innings at 145/8.

With South Africa bowing out after the losing to Netherlands, Pakistan vs Bangladesh was a virtual quarterfinal in which Pakistan emerged victorious by 5 wickets. Batting first, Bangladesh could only manage 127/8 in 20 overs. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a fine half-century (54). Afif Hossain stayed unbeaten on 24 runs, while Soumya Sarkar was out for 20 runs. The rest of the batting lineup were unable to make enough contributions. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi finished with figures of 4/22. Despite losing half of the side, Pakistan chased down the target of 128 runs with 5 wickets to spare and also make their entry into the semi-final. We take a look at the updated points table after the completion of the first two matches.

T20 World Cup 2022 standings at a glance

Group 1

Position Teams Matches Wins Loss N/R Tied Points NRR 1 New Zealand (Q) 5 3 1 1 0 7 +2.113 2 England (Q) 5 3 1 1 0 7 +0.473 3 Australia 5 3 1 1 0 7 -0.173 4 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.422 5 Ireland 5 1 3 1 0 3 -1.615 6 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 0 2 -0.571

Group 2