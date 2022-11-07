Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav played one of the best knocks of his life during his team's final Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. While playing against Zimbabwe, the 32-year-old smashed an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls, including six boundaries and four sixes. Suryakumar played shots all across the park, proving once again why he is called the new Mr. 360. His incredible innings helped India post a mammoth total of 186/5 in 20 overs. India eventually won the match by a huge margin of 71 runs as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 runs.

After the match, Suryakumar took to his official Instagram handle to post a few pictures from the match. "No better feeling," Suryakumar wrote in the caption of the post. Former India captain Virat Kohli dropped a comment on the post, saying "Alag level (Different level)." Kohli's comment on Suryakumar's post stood out the most and was even shared by the official handle of the BCCI, who uploaded a screenshot on Twitter along with a caption that read, ".@imVkohli approves."

SKY registers rare T20I milestone

On Sunday, while playing against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar became the first Indian and only the second player in the world to score 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is the only cricketer to have achieved the feat before. Rizwan registered the milestone in 2021 after he scored 1326 runs in 29 matches. Suryakumar has scored 1026 runs from 28 matches thus far in 2022, including nine half-centuries and one century.

SKY's T20I record

Suryakumar made his international debut in a T20I game against England in 2021. Since his debut, he has played a total of 39 T20I matches for India and has scored 1270 runs, including one century and 12 half-centuries. Suryakumar has an average of 42.33 and an impressive strike rate of 179.63. Suryakumar is currently the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world and the third-highest run-scorer for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In five matches at the T20 World Cup 2022, Suryakumar has scored 225 runs at an average of 75.00 and with a strike rate of 193.96. He has scored three half-centuries to his name in the ongoing tournament. Suryakumar will next be seen in action against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

Image: Twitter/BCCI