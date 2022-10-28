Virender Sehwag Again Trolls Pakistan After Zimbabwe Prez Says 'send The Real Mr Bean'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was one of the first persons to troll the Pakistan team after their humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. Sehwag turned to his official Twitter handle to post images of real Mr. Bean and a Mr. Bean doppelganger from Pakistan to describe the Men in Green's performance in the first and second innings of the match.

Before the game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, a controversy broke out with Zimbabwean cricket fans calling for revenge on Pakistan for allegedly sending a fake Mr. Bean to their country for a cultural event. After Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan on Thursday, several people on social media referred to the controversy to troll the Babar Azam-led side for their loss.

Meanwhile, Sehwag has once again trolled the Pakistan team by replying to a tweet from the President of Zimbabwe, who had a reference to the controversial fake Mr. Bean. "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim," the Zimbabwean president had posted.

Sehwag took notice of the tweet and came up with a hilarious reply. "Hahahaha… Mr President bhi mast khel gaye. Padosi ki Dukhti Rag (Mr President had fun at the expense of the neighbour)," wrote Sehwag.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by 1 run to win their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sikandar Raza played a crucial role with the ball as he helped Zimbabwe defend a low score of 130 runs. Raza picked three quick wickets in the middle overs to bring the Chevrons back into the game. He broke the partnership between Shan Masood and Shadab Khan by dismissing them for 44 and 17 runs, respectively. Raza then removed Haider Ali on the very first ball he faced. Raza also effected a runout in the game.

Earlier in the game, Zimbabwe was restricted to 130/8 in 20 overs when batting first courtesy of some fierce bowling from Pakistan's speed attack. Zimbabwe's leading scorer, Sean Williams, put on 31 runs off of 28 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim, who was playing in his maiden T20 World Cup match, picked up a four-wicket haul. Shadab Khan claimed three wickets, while Haris Rauf also bowled superbly to pick one wicket for 12 runs in his quota of four overs.

