Former India captain Virat Kohli once again played a crucial knock for his team in their second game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, hitting his second consecutive half-century of the tournament. Kohli scored 62 off 44 balls to help India post a huge target on the board. Kohli forged two important partnerships with skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli gave an entertaining impulsive reaction after Yadav hit a six to bring up his half-century on the final ball of the first innings.

The reaction is now going viral on social media, where Kohli can be seen getting pumped up by seeing Yadav hit a huge six off the last ball to get to his half-century. A video of Kohli's reaction has been shared by the ICC on its official Instagram handle.

India vs Netherlands

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India posted a total of 179/2 in 20 overs courtesy of some power-packed batting from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. While Sharma scored 53 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Fred Klaassen, Kohli and Yadav remained unbeaten at 62 and 51 runs, respectively.

Kohli smashed three boundaries and two sixes in his 62-run knock with Yadav hitting seven fours and one maximum in his 25-ball 51 runs innings.

In the second innings, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as they restricted the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets each for India, while Mohammed Shami scalped one to his name. None of the Dutch batters were able to breach the 20-run mark. Yadav was named the player of the match for his quickfire knock of 51 off 25 balls. The Indian team has now moved to the top of the points table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with two wins in two matches.

Image: Twitter/T20 World Cup