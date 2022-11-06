Last Updated:

Why Did Rishabh Pant Replace Dinesh Karthik In India's Playing XI Against Zimbabwe?

India and Zimbabwe are currently locking horns against each other in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

India and Zimbabwe are currently locking horns against each other in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India have already qualified for the semifinals but are currently at the second position in Group 2 points table. A win over Zimbabwe will put India back on top of the table, which will pitch them against England in the semifinals. 

Meanwhile, India have entered the game with one change in the form of wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. Karthik hasn't been in great shape throughout the current World Cup; in three of the four games in which he had the chance to bat, he was dismissed for low scores. Pant's participation in the team had already been advocated for by a number of notable figures in world cricket.

Here's how netizens are reacting to Karthik's exclusion from the playing XI for India's Super 12 game against Zimbabwe. There are mixed reactions on social media with some supporting Pant's inclusion in place of Karthik, while others are opposing the team management's decision to bring in the Delhi-born cricketer into the playing XI at such a crucial stage in the tournament. 

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, India are currently batting at 166/5 in 19.2 overs. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya have been dismissed. While Rohit was removed for 15 off 13 balls, Kohli was dismissed by Sean Williams for 26 off 25 balls. KL Rahul scored his second consecutive fifty of the tournament but was dismissed soon after by Sikandar Raza.

Pant, however, failed to create an impact in the game as he was removed for 3 off 5 balls by Sean Williams. Pant came out to bat after KL Rahul's dismissal in the 14th over when India were batting at 95 for the loss of three wickets. Pant was dismissed while playing a slog-sweep, which was caught by Ryan Burl, who threw himself horizontal to grab a stunning catch. Suryakumar Yadav is currently batting a 49 not out and trying to post a good total for their team.

India vs Zimbabwe: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. 

Zimbabwe's Playing XI: Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

