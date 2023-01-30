Novak Djokovic ‘hurt’ As Father Misses Australian Open Final Amid Russian Flag Controversy

Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday by winning the Australian Open 2023 and equalling Rafael Nadal’s record of winning 22 Grand Slam titles in total. This was the 10th title win of the tournament for Djokovic, which came after a hard-fought summit clash. Meanwhile, as the 35-year-old clashed against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, it was noticed many that his father, Srdjan Djokovic was not present in the stands with Djokovic’s team.

While it was understood that Srdjan decided to skip the match due to the Russian flag controversy that put him in a bad light at the Australian Open. As reported by ABC, the Serb revealed that it was decided his father won’t attend the final to avoid media coverage and also that it hurt him to not see his father in the stands. Srdjan became the talk of the town after he was filmed posing for pictures with a group holding a banned Russian flag with Vladimir Putin’s face on it.

"We both agreed it would probably be better that he is not there"

Speaking to the reporters, Djokovic said, "I thought the things will calm down in terms of media and everything, but it didn't. We both agreed it would probably be better that he is not there. That hurts me, and him, a lot because these are very special, unique moments. Who knows if they repeat again. So, it was not easy for him”. Srdjan had also decided to skip Djokovic’s semi-final clash against Tommy Paul after the Russian flag incident occurred after Novak’s quarter-final win against Andrey Rublev.

Watch: Novak Djokovic's celebrations after Australian Open 2023 win

Djokovic pulled off an emotional celebration with his team on achieving the historic feat. He climbed into the courtside box after the win and was quickly greeted by his mother, Dijana, and one of his brothers, as well as coach Goran Ivanišević and other members of his support team. He collapsed on the floor while crying during the animated celebrations, which gave goosebumps to the tennis fans present at the Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, as per Metro, Djokovic was seen sharing an emotional hug with his father after he completed the TV interviews. As he made his way to the press conference room, the cameras caught Novak meeting his father for the first time after he won the 22nd Grand Slam title of his career. This also came a year after he was not allowed to participate and was deported from the country due to his stance on vaccination against Covid-19.