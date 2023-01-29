Novak Djokovic Breaks Down In Tears After Winning 10th Australian Open Title; WATCH

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic on Sunday won the Australian Open 2023 men's singles title for the record 10th time. Djokovic defeated Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) to win the 22nd Grand Slam of his illustrious career. Djokovic has now become the joint most successful men's player in the history of the Open Era alongside Spain's Rafael Nadal, who also has 22 Grand Slams to his name.

Djokovic gets emotional after Aus Open win

After Djokovic won the championship point, he shook hands with Tsitsipas and match officials before climbing the stands to meet his team members. Djokovic broke down in tears as he reunited with his team to celebrate his 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic was also seen crying his heart out while hiding his face with a towel when he sat down on his chair. Here's the video of the moment when Djokovic broke down after winning the Australian Open title.

Image: Twitter