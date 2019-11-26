The Debate
Roger Federer And Alexander Zverev Have A Lot Of Fun During Exhibition Match: WATCH

Tennis News

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev: From dance to banter to hilarious interactions, check out all the antics from their Latin America exhibition games.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev have been on a tour to North America and South America to play a series of exhibition matches. The two broke the attendance record at a tennis match over the weekend. The previous record was set 9 years ago during an exhibition match between Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in Belgium. It has been claimed that a new world record with over 42,000 people in attendance has been set during Federer and Zverev's exhibition match in Mexico City.

Having broken the record, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev also had some fun on the tennis court in front of the crowd. This was to make the friendly tour much more memorable for all the fans. Both Federer and Zverev provided enough entertainment to the crowd as they broke out dance moves, indulged in funny interactions and much more.

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev - Funny interactions

A fan yelled at the Roger Federer, "I love Federer." To which, the 38-year-old replied, "I love you too." After a brief pause, Alexander Zverev playfully asked the fan, "What about me?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Roger Federer also posed for pictures for his fans while the match was still going

Roger Federer dance

Roger Federer had a fun interaction with his fans. That was not it, the World No. 3 also had some dance moves to show off. Check out Federer bust out yet another dance move. 

After all the fun was over, Roger Federer went on to defeat the next-generation star and younger rival Alexander Zverev in the friendly match.

