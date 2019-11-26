Roger Federer And Alexander Zverev Have A Lot Of Fun During Exhibition Match: WATCH

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev have been on a tour to North America and South America to play a series of exhibition matches. The two broke the attendance record at a tennis match over the weekend. The previous record was set 9 years ago during an exhibition match between Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in Belgium. It has been claimed that a new world record with over 42,000 people in attendance has been set during Federer and Zverev's exhibition match in Mexico City.

Having broken the record, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev also had some fun on the tennis court in front of the crowd. This was to make the friendly tour much more memorable for all the fans. Both Federer and Zverev provided enough entertainment to the crowd as they broke out dance moves, indulged in funny interactions and much more.

Also Read | Roger Federer Vs Alexander Zverev Match In Mexico Shatters Tennis Attendance Records

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev - Funny interactions

A fan yelled at the Roger Federer, "I love Federer." To which, the 38-year-old replied, "I love you too." After a brief pause, Alexander Zverev playfully asked the fan, "What about me?"

#FedererxESPN y Zverev disfrutaron del partido en México. 🇲🇽🙌



Y nos regalaron estos grandes momentos junto a @Telcel. 🎾#LaRedDeTusEmociones pic.twitter.com/UpZXmWMrW1 — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) November 24, 2019

Roger Federer also posed for pictures for his fans while the match was still going

If he does this in matches even I might get a decent photo of him 😂#dorkerer pic.twitter.com/Ss4M1S7N3D — Claire (@FadingTramlines) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Replies To Gerard Pique Over His Non-participation In Davis Cup

Roger Federer dance

Roger Federer had a fun interaction with his fans. That was not it, the World No. 3 also had some dance moves to show off. Check out Federer bust out yet another dance move.

After all the fun was over, Roger Federer went on to defeat the next-generation star and younger rival Alexander Zverev in the friendly match.

Also Read | ATP Tour: Watch ATP Stars Reveal Roger Federer's Secret During Rapid Fire Session

Also Read | Roger Federer Heartbroken After Announcing Cancellation Of Matches