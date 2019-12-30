Alexander Zverev Calls Roger Federer 'old' In Hilarious Banter

Alexander Zverev referred to Roger Federer as 'old' while analysing how the upcoming 2020 season could turn out to be. However, the 22-year-old reversed his comments as Roger Federer was sitting right beside him. Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev competed in two matches of an exhibition tournament. Federer and Zverev recorded a loss against Bryan brothers Mike and Bob in a doubles tie. Federer registered a win against Zverev in the singles match.

Also Read | Roger Federer And Alexander Zverev Have A Lot Of Fun During Exhibition Match: WATCH

He's not only a 20-time Grand Slam champion, but now @RogerFederer is the Most Stylish Man of the Decade...



He dismissed Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet on the way. Read more ⇩https://t.co/I6m98msEbH — TENNIS (@Tennis) December 21, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Vs Alexander Zverev Match In Mexico Shatters Tennis Attendance Records

In Hangzhou, during a press conference, the German international was asked about winning a Grand Slam title next year. He stated that maybe there will be a new Grand Slam champion next year or maybe the old guys will win them all again next year. By old guys, Zverev was referring to Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Also Read | Roger Federer Reveals His Favourite Christmas Destination After Retirement

⁦@nicolapentti⁩ thanks for welcoming ⁦@AlexZverev⁩ and me to your beautiful country!

2,850 meters altitude tonight for the match?!?

Help Nico 😜🤪🥴 pic.twitter.com/dno3bqf54O — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Roger Federer Mimicked By 6-year-old Japanese Boy Wins Hearts, Watch Video

Zverev apologises to Federer

However, Alexander Zverev apologised after remembering one of those legends was sitting next to him. Turning his face toward Roger Federer, Zverev stated that he didn’t mean to say that the Swiss international is old and he said sorry.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Enters ATP World Tour Finals After Defeating Alexander Zverev

Also Read | ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Schedule And Other Details

A video went viral from the doubles’ match between the Bryan brothers and Federer and Alexander Zverev. In that video, Alexander Zverev missed an easy volley during their playful practice. Federer immediately hit Zverev with a ball in a funny way. He casually just hits him with a ball thrice in a joking way and both of them were seen laughing about the incident.

Also Read | ATP Finals: Semi-final Qualification Scenario For Rafael Nadal And Alexander Zverev