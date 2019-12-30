The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Alexander Zverev Calls Roger Federer 'old' In Hilarious Banter

Tennis News

Alexander Zverev referred to Roger Federer as 'old' while analysing how the upcoming 2020 season could turn out to be. He soon reversed his comments. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev referred to Roger Federer as 'old' while analysing how the upcoming 2020 season could turn out to be. However, the 22-year-old reversed his comments as Roger Federer was sitting right beside him. Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev competed in two matches of an exhibition tournament. Federer and Zverev recorded a loss against Bryan brothers Mike and Bob in a doubles tie. Federer registered a win against Zverev in the singles match.

Also Read | Roger Federer And Alexander Zverev Have A Lot Of Fun During Exhibition Match: WATCH

Also Read | Roger Federer Vs Alexander Zverev Match In Mexico Shatters Tennis Attendance Records

In Hangzhou, during a press conference, the German international was asked about winning a Grand Slam title next year. He stated that maybe there will be a new Grand Slam champion next year or maybe the old guys will win them all again next year. By old guys, Zverev was referring to Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Also Read | Roger Federer Reveals His Favourite Christmas Destination After Retirement

Also Read | Roger Federer Mimicked By 6-year-old Japanese Boy Wins Hearts, Watch Video

Zverev apologises to Federer

However, Alexander Zverev apologised after remembering one of those legends was sitting next to him. Turning his face toward Roger Federer, Zverev stated that he didn’t mean to say that the Swiss international is old and he said sorry.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Enters ATP World Tour Finals After Defeating Alexander Zverev

Also Read |  ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Schedule And Other Details

A video went viral from the doubles’ match between the Bryan brothers and Federer and Alexander Zverev. In that video, Alexander Zverev missed an easy volley during their playful practice. Federer immediately hit Zverev with a ball in a funny way. He casually just hits him with a ball thrice in a joking way and both of them were seen laughing about the incident.

Also Read | ATP Finals: Semi-final Qualification Scenario For Rafael Nadal And Alexander Zverev

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS ON CABINET
GIRIRAJ SINGH:SHIV SENA HAS CHANGED
JAVADEKAR RELEASES FOREST REPORT
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
SANJEEV BALYAN'S ALLEGATIONS
ISRO OFFICIAL PLAYS FLUTE