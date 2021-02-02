Alexander Zverev Chooses Between Novak Djokovic And Rafael Nadal In Quarantine Controversy

World No.7 Alexander Zverev has come out in support of Novak Djokovic with regards to the Serbian's latest controversy. The German youngster has criticised the media and certain other top players for their vilification of Djokovic after his list of suggestions regarding the conditions of players stuck in hard quarantine in Melbourne, sent to Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley, was made public. Despite Djokovic's clarifications about his letter and support from lower-level players, the World No.1 has continued to cop hate from the media and public.

Zverev explains reason behind Djokovic's infamous Australian Open 2021 list

However, a revelation from Alexander Zverev may help change people's views on how the whole 'list-of-demands' incident came about. Sometime last month, it was revealed that World No.1 Novak Djokovic had written a letter to Craig Tiley outlining some of the things that could be done to help around 72 players who were stuck in hard-quarantine in Melbourne after people on their flights tested positive for COVID-19. This meant that these players could no longer enjoy the five-hour-long practice sessions they had been promised ahead of the Slam.

The list included some common complaints the players in Melbourne had made, such as better food and training equipment in their rooms, along with some rather outlandish suggestions like trying to place players in private homes with tennis courts. Considered that Melbourne has successfully kept the virus in check, only the essential suggestions like the food and equipment were taken into consideration and most player complaints stopped. However, a section of people still continued their tirades against Djokovic, painting him as a privileged individual when in reality, the player has claimed that none of these demands were made just for himself.

In an interview with Eurosport Germany, Zverev explained that -

"Those were the demands from other players who are in quarantine. We were all in a group chat. Novak was just there as a leader and as the number one player in the world and he sent the letter out. It was not his own letter, it was the points that were asked by other players. He was again portrayed as the bad guy, which is not true because he was just standing up for others".

Zverev's defence of Djokovic comes weeks after he said that the wrong thing in the organisation of the Australian Open 2021 was TA's decision to allow Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to quaratine in far more liberal conditions in Adelaide while the lower level players stayed in Melbourne. This also comes mere days after Rafael Nadal took a swipe at the Serb, basically calling his move to help lower-ranked players a publicity stunt. The Spaniard was quoted telling ESPN that "Some need to make public all they do to try to help others, while some of us do it privately without publishing our calls or making propaganda with it".

Image Credits: ATP Website