Rafael Nadal Gives Fans Crucial Injury Update After Withdrawing From ATP Cup 2021 Match

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced that he will not be taking part in his team’s first match of the ATP Cup 2021 in Australia. The World No.2 ranked player took to his social media accounts on Tuesday, February 2 to confirm the same. Nadal stated that he has a stiff low back and he needs some time to recover from the pain.

Rafael Nadal injury update: Spanish star confirms unavailability

Taking to social media, Rafael Nadal wrote that he hopes to attain full recovery by Thursday, February 4. Even though he will not be participating in Team Spain’s first ATP Cup 2021 match in Melbourne, he expressed confidence in his teammates to do well in the tournament.

He extended his best wishes to Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreño Busta and Marcel Granollers for their opening matches. Here is a look at Nadal’s tweet where he gives his injury update and confirms his unavailability from the first match of ATP Cup 2021.

A look into Rafael Nadal injury update

Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back. Hopefully I’ll be better for Thursday. We have a strong team, all the to @pablocarreno91 @BautistaAgut & @M_Granollers #vamos 🇪🇸 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 2, 2021

Even though Nadal stated that he is likely to achieve full recovery within the next couple of days, several of his fans have expressed their concerns over the matter. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Nadal’s injury scare.

Oh. Be careful Rafa!! Rest please!!! Dont stress yourself too much!!!🥺🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — azhen (@simplyzrelds) February 2, 2021

I am reading this tweet as I am on my way to the Rod Laver Arena in tram. Rest up legend and hope to see you soon on the court! #Vamos pic.twitter.com/j2lpJLwzQ2 — Chandan Kulkarni (@kulkarni_ck) February 2, 2021

ATP Cup 2021 updates

The ongoing ATP Cup 2021 is the second edition of the tournament. 12 teams are participating in the event, which is being held in Melbourne, Australia. The ATP Cup 2021 premiered on Tuesday, February 2 and it will run until Saturday, February 6.

Australian Open 2021

The ATP Cup 2021 will immediately be followed by the Australian Open 2021. The Grand Slam event will be taking place between February 8 and 21 and it will be the 109th edition of the tournament. Earlier, the Australian Open 2021 was scheduled to be organised in January before it got delayed by three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A pantheon of tennis superstars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal among others are already in Australia for the upcoming Australian Open 2021 season. Roger Federer is one notable name missing from the competition as he continues to recover from his injury.

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

Here is a look at the entire Australian Open 2021 schedule for the upcoming edition:

The Men’s and Women’s singles first round - February 8-9

Men’s and women’s singles second round - February 10-11

Men’s and women’s singles third round - February 12-13

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round - February 14-15

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals - February 16-17

Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final - February 18

Second men’s semi-final - February 19

Women’s final - February 20

Men’s final - February 21

Image source: AP