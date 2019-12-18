Andy Murray Set For Remarkable Return To Australian Open 2020 After Retirement Rumours

Sources reveal that the former world number one Andy Murray is close to a return to play at the highest level of tennis, beginning with the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year will begin on January 20.

Murray in Australia

As per multiple reports, Murray will be contending in the Australian Open and is likely to make a strong comeback if his fitness levels are high.

In a press conference last January, Murray said that the pain in his right hip had made him consider retiring from the sport. At the time Murray had said that he had planned to retire around mid-year after Wimbledon but the pain was just too much to handle.

He said, "I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months. I want to get to Wimbledon and stop but I'm not certain I can do that. I'm not feeling good, I've been struggling for a long time. I've been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now. I've pretty much-done everything I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn't helped loads. I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain. I can still play to a level, but not a level I have played at."

However, the former world number one returned to professional tennis in August after a successful hip surgery in late January. He first played in the mixed doubles category alongside Serena Williams and the men's double category alongside Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert. But his singles comeback was in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. He lost the opening round match against Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4. He announced that he will not be competing in the US Open but continued playing various tournaments such as the China Open and Shanghai Masters. He lost to Italy's Fabio Fogini 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6( 2) in the second round but produced a much spirited and above-par performance, winning a set as well.

